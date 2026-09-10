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Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal to PKR Open Market Rates – 10 September

By Our Correspondent
8:15 am | Sep 10, 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market remained stable, with the US dollar available at Rs278 for buying and Rs278.7 for selling against Pakistani Rupee.

Euro was quoted at Rs322.48 for buying and Rs325.46 for selling, while the British pound sterling stood at Rs375.75 and Rs378.7, respectively. Among Gulf currencies, the UAE dirham was trading at Rs75.70 for buying and Rs76.58 for selling, whereas the Saudi riyal was quoted at Rs74.05 for buying and Rs74.7 for selling.

Kuwaiti dinar remained among the highest-valued currencies on the list at Rs886.1 buying and Rs896.75 selling, followed by the Bahraini dinar at Rs733.69 and Rs744.99.

Omani riyal was quoted at Rs718.95 for buying and Rs729.18 for selling, while the Swiss franc stood at Rs343.15 and Rs347.85, respectively.

Qatari riyal was available at Rs74.86 for buying and Rs76.15 for selling. Exchange rates can vary between banks, exchange companies and open-market dealers, while buying and selling rates may also change during the trading session.

 

 

Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar 199.05 202.47
Bahrain Dinar 733.69 744.99
Canadian Dollar 198.82 204.81
China Yuan 38.27 38.99
Danish Krone 42.85 43.45
Euro 322.48 325.46
Hong Kong Dollar 34.92 35.93
Indian Rupee 2.65 3.25
Japanese Yen 1.73 1.83
Kuwaiti Dinar 886.10 896.75
Malaysian Ringgit 68.10 68.95
New Zealand Dollar 162.05 165.99
Norwegian Krone 28.20 28.55
Omani Riyal 718.95 729.20
Qatari Riyal 74.86 76.15
Saudi Riyal 74.05 74.70
Singapore Dollar 218.97 224.10
Swedish Krona 28.45 28.95
Swiss Franc 343.15 347.85
Thai Baht 8.25 8.95
U.A.E. Dirham 75.75 76.58
UK Pound Sterling 375.75 378.70
US Dollar 278.10 278.60
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