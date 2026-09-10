Gold Rates in Pakistan Today (10 September 2026), Per Tola Gold Price

Pakistan’s gold remained at Rs4.62Lac per tola amid upward trend in international rates. The price of gold surged by Rs800 per tola in previous session to Rs462,936, according to the latest rates released by Sarafa Association.

Gold/Silver Old Price Change Latest Price Gold — per tola Rs462,136 Rs800 Rs462,936 Gold — 10 grams Rs396,207 Rs686 Rs396,893 International gold $4,396 $8 $4,404 Silver — per tola Rs7,099 +Rs73 Rs7,141

The pressure was also eased in the 10-gram market, where gold dropped Rs686 to Rs396,893. The latest decline wiped out much of the previous session’s gains.

The downturn was not limited to Pakistan. In the international market, gold surged by $8 per ounce to $4,404, with the quoted rate carrying a $20 premium.

However, silver prices moved up, with its domestic price increasing Rs72 per tola to Rs7,141.

With both gold and silver losing ground, Pakistan’s bullion market ended the session firmly in the red, highlighting the volatility currently gripping precious metals.