Major Qatari Lng Shipment Reaches Pakistan Amid Hormuz Tensions

KARACHI – A major shipment of 81,936 metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar has arrived at Port Qasim in Pakistan.

According to a spokesperson for the Port Qasim Authority, the LNG carrier Al Marounah berthed at Terminal 2 of Port Qasim after transporting the consignment from Qatar’s Ras Laffan terminal.

The spokesperson said the LNG shipment safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on September 7 before reaching Pakistan.

The consignment has been delivered under a government-to-government agreement between Pakistan and Qatar. Its arrival is expected to provide temporary relief to the country’s power sector, where some areas have reportedly been experiencing load-shedding lasting between six and 12 hours.

The shipment is particularly significant as it is the first Qatari LNG cargo to depart from the Persian Gulf, cross the Strait of Hormuz and reach Pakistan since tensions around the strategic waterway escalated in July.

Meanwhile, Pakistan LNG Limited has cancelled a spot LNG tender issued on September 5, which was scheduled to be opened on September 8.

The safe delivery of the Qatari LNG cargo has eased some concerns over prolonged disruptions to supplies reaching Asian and European markets. However, the risk of renewed disruption in the Strait of Hormuz remains a concern for Pakistan.

Any future interruption to LNG shipments could put additional pressure on Pakistan’s energy security, raise the cost of LNG procurement and affect electricity generation, particularly as the country relies heavily on imported gas to meet its energy requirements.