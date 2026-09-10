Mir Raza case: Sindh home minister tenders unconditional apology

KARACHI – Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar appeared before the judicial commission investigating the Mir Raza case and tendered an unconditional apology.

The judicial commission, formed to investigate the killing of Mir Raza, held a session under the chairmanship of Justice Umar Sial. During the hearing, the Sindh home minister appeared before the commission and apologised unconditionally.

Justice Umar Sial observed that Mir Raza’s family had very little confidence in the proceedings, while the Sindh advocate general had “added fuel to the fire.”

The home minister said the Sindh government did not want anyone to believe that it was unwilling to pursue the investigation.

“We want a transparent investigation and justice for the heirs,” he said.

Lanjar added that it was important for the commission to reach a conclusion so that the facts could come to light. He said those found involved would be brought to justice.

Jibran Nasir, counsel for Mir Raza’s father, requested that Mir Raza’s business partner be summoned again, saying that Ahmed had levelled allegations against the commission.

During the hearing, citizens provided the judicial commission with information regarding Mir Raza’s digital accounts, digital footprints and cloud logins.

Later, the commission summoned Dr Usama and Dr Samia, who conducted Mir Raza’s autopsy, along with SHO Adil Afzal and head moharrir Zeeshan.