Algeria cuts diplomatic ties with UAE

Algeria has announced its decision to sever diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a foreign media, Algeria’s state television announced that the decision was taken after all means of maintaining bilateral relations had been exhausted.

Algeria has accused the UAE of interfering in its domestic and regional affairs.

The Algerian government said the UAE ambassador had been given 48 hours to leave the country following the implementation of the decision.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has frequently referred to the UAE as a “microstate” in his speeches, accusing it of attempting to destabilise several countries in the region.

During a television interview in July this year, Tebboune, apparently referring to the UAE, said, “Wherever they set foot, blood is shed.”

He added that the UAE’s role had been highly negative and said Algeria wanted the country to “stay away from us so that blood is not shed in our country.”

Tebboune also said at the time that diplomatic relations would have been severed much earlier had Algeria not been trying to prevent further divisions in the Arab world.