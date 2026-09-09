Former Delhi chief secretary Rakesh Mehta ‘commits suicide’

NEW DELHI – Former Delhi Chief Secretary Rakesh Mehta, a 1975-batch IAS officer, allegedly committed suicide at his apartment in Sector 82 of Noida.

Reports said the incident took place on September 6. The 75-year-old former civil servant was found dead at his residence. Police reportedly recovered a suspected suicide note from the scene.

According to police, the note referred to issues concerning Mehta’s mental state and health as reasons behind the alleged extreme step. A forensic team inspected the apartment and collected evidence as part of the investigation.

At the time of the incident, Mehta’s wife, Sumanti Mehta, was in Dehradun with their son. She reportedly became concerned after her husband repeatedly failed to answer her calls.

Police are investigating all aspects of the incident, including the contents of the alleged note. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination and other legal procedures were completed.