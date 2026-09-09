28 percent raise approved frontline polio workers in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has announced a 28 percent increase in the daily allowance paid to frontline polio workers.

The revised compensation will take effect from the upcoming polio vaccination campaign, scheduled to run from September 21 to 27 across 115 districts of the country.

More than 31 million children are expected to receive polio vaccine drops during the nationwide campaign, according to the programme’s spokesperson.

The increase in compensation comes as health authorities continue to monitor the presence of poliovirus through environmental surveillance.

Last month, in August 2026, the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio confirmed the presence of poliovirus in environmental samples collected from six districts of Karachi. The virus was detected in samples from Karachi Central, East, Keamari, Malir, South and West districts.

The NEOC said no poliovirus had been detected in environmental samples from Karachi’s six districts in June. However, poliovirus was subsequently detected in an environmental sample from Kashmore district in Sindh in July.

Environmental samples collected from Chaman, Dera Bugti and Quetta in Balochistan also tested positive for poliovirus, according to the National EOC.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, poliovirus was detected in environmental samples from Bannu and Peshawar. Punjab also reported the detection of poliovirus in an environmental sample from Rawalpindi in July.

Authorities are continuing vaccination and surveillance efforts as Pakistan prepares for the next nationwide polio campaign.