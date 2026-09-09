Rajab Butt sends another defamation notice to ex-wife Emaan

LAHORE – Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt has sent a legal notice for defamation to his former wife, Emaan Asad, prompting a response from her lawyer.

Emaan Asad’s lawyer said on social media that his client had once again received a legal notice from Rajab Butt. The notice allegedly accuses Emaan of sharing comments, reels and videos intended to defame the YouTuber.

Emaan’s lawyer rejected the allegations, claiming that no evidence supporting the accusations was attached to the legal notice.

The lawyer said a response to the notice had been submitted and that Rajab Butt had been asked to provide evidence to substantiate the allegations.

He further alleged that the legal notice was intended to harass his client.

The relationship between Rajab Butt and Emaan Asad has remained a subject of discussion on social media following their separation. The latest legal notice has once again brought the dispute into the spotlight.