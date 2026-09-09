FBISE announces class 12 results 2026 today – Where to check HSSC Part 2 online

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce the Class 12 results for 2026 today, Wednesday, September 9, at 11:30 AM.

The HSSC Part 2 result covers students who appeared in the Class 12 First Annual Examination 2026. Students will be able to access their marks and result status online after the official announcement.

How to Check FBISE Class 12 Results Online

Students can check their Class 12 results through the official FBISE result portal using their roll number.

1. Visit the official FBISE website.

2. Open the results section.

3. Select the relevant HSSC Part 2 examination.

4. Enter your roll number.

5. Submit the information to view the result.

6. Review your subject marks and result status.

FBISE Class 12 Result by SMS

Students who are unable to access the online portal can use the SMS service. They need to type FB, followed by a space and their roll number, and send it to 5050.

Federal Board Class 12 Result Gazette

The FBISE HSSC Part 2 result gazette is also expected to be available through the official result system after the announcement. It will provide consolidated Class 12 results for candidates and educational institutions.