Saqib Chadhar denies allegation of arranging shooters to kill Momina Iqbal’s husband

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Assembly member Saqib Chadhar has rejected allegations by actress Momina Iqbal’s husband, Hamza Habib, that shooters were allegedly being arranged to kill him.

Saqib Chadhar dismissed the allegations in an Instagram story, describing them as a “fake story.”

In his Instagram post, the PML-N lawmaker said, “This is a fake story. I request the Punjab inspector general of police to provide him with security, which he needs so badly.”

Saqib Chadhar further said that he had many other things to do and that the matter was of no importance to him.

Earlier, Hamza Habib had accused Saqib Chadhar of allegedly arranging shooters to target him and kill him.

Saqib Chadhar has now denied the allegations, calling them baseless and rejecting any involvement in an alleged plan against Hamza Habib.