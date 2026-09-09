FBISE class 11 results 2026 today – How to check online

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) is set to announce the Class 11 or HSSC Part I results for 2026 today, Wednesday, September 9, at 11:30 AM.

The result is for students who appeared in the HSSC Part 1 (Class 11) First Annual Examination 2026. Students will be able to check their marks and result status online after the official announcement.

How to Check FBISE Class 11 Results Online

Students can check their results through the official FBISE result portal by following these steps:

1. Open the official FBISE website and go to the results section.

2. Select the relevant HSSC examination for Class 11.

3. Enter your roll number in the required field.

4. Click Search Results button

5. Check your marks and result status carefully.

Students are advised to verify their personal information and subject-wise marks after accessing the result.

FBISE Class 11 Result by SMS

Students can also check their Class 11 results through SMS. They should type FB, followed by a space and their roll number, and send the message to 5050.

Class 11 Result Gazette

FBISE is also expected to make the HSSC Part 1 result gazette available through its official result system following the announcement. The gazette contains consolidated results for candidates and institutions.

Students facing difficulty accessing the website due to heavy traffic should wait a few minutes and try again.