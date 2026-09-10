iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max Expected Price, PTA Taxes in Pakistan

iPhone 18 series is finally here but the flagship series landed with surprise for Pakistani buyers, as the combination of higher global prices and hefty PTA charges could push the iPhone 18 Pro Max beyond Rs6Lac.

For Pakistanis planning of Apple’s newest flagship, the real shock may not be the US price, but what the phones could cost after reaching the local market. Apple increased the starting price of both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max by $100 compared with their predecessors. 256GB iPhone 18 Pro now starts at $1,199, while the 256GB Pro Max carries a $1,299 starting price.

At current exchange rates, those prices translate into roughly Rs332,000 for the iPhone 18 Pro and Rs360,000 for the iPhone 18 Pro Max before Pakistani taxes and duties. Then comes the PTA bill.

High-end imported smartphones in this price category can face PTA registration charges approaching Rs250,000, dramatically increasing the amount Pakistani consumers may ultimately have to pay to activate the devices on local mobile networks.

Based on the estimated charges, the iPhone 18 Pro could reach around Rs582,000, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max could climb to approximately Rs610,000 after PTA registration. In other words, Pakistan buyers looking for Apple’s latest Pro Max could be staring at a price tag of more than six lakh rupees.

iPhone 18 Specs

The new pricing was unveiled during Apple’s Wednesday event, where the company presented its latest flagship iPhone lineup. Although the $100 increase had been widely expected before the launch, it was still lower than some analysts’ earlier forecasts.

Apple is not alone in raising prices in the premium smartphone market. Samsung has made similar upward price adjustments for its Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8, while Google has also increased pricing for the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro.

The moves suggest that consumers are entering an increasingly expensive era for flagship smartphones.

Apple is set to open preorders for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 12, with official sales scheduled to begin on September 18.