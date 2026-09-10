iPhone 18 launched with Israeli-Made Chip? Here’s what we know

iPhone 18 barely landed, and ‘Israeli chip’ debate is already heating up. Viral claims suggest Apple’s latest flagship is powered by an Israeli-made processor, but the real story is far more complicated, with Israeli engineers contributing to Apple’s technology while the headline A20 Pro chip is manufactured by TSMC.

With launch of the new Apple series, many users share posts, asking, ‘Is iPhone 18 actually powered by an Israeli-made chip?’ As of now, there is no evidence that Apple’s flagship A20 or A20 Pro processor is an Israeli-manufactured chip. The core processor is designed by Apple and fabricated by TSMC, using the company’s advanced 2nm manufacturing technology.

So where does Israel fit into the iPhone 18?

Apple maintained a major engineering presence in Israel for years, with research and development centres in Herzliya, Haifa and other regions. The country has become an important hub for Apple’s silicon, connectivity, imaging, storage and other hardware engineering work.

Apple’s Israeli footprint was strengthened through acquisitions including Anobit, whose technology was associated with flash-memory and storage controllers, and PrimeSense, a pioneer in 3D sensing technology whose expertise became relevant to Apple’s depth-sensing ecosystem.

The tech company got engineering talent from Intel’s smartphone modem business after its 2019 acquisition, including engineers based in Israel. That talent became part of Apple’s long-running effort to develop its own cellular technology. That history is why headlines describing an “Israeli connection” to Apple’s chips are not completely fabricated.

The problem starts when R&D contribution is turned into “made in Israel.”

A20 Pro is not made in Israel

The headline component inside the new iPhone 18 Pro models is Apple’s A20 Pro processor. It shows Apple’s move into high-volume smartphone chips based on a 2nm process, with the smaller transistor technology aimed at delivering higher performance while improving power efficiency.

The chip’s architecture, design and engineering involve Apple’s global silicon organisation, while physical fabrication is handled by TSMC, rather than an Israeli semiconductor foundry.

That distinction matters, a chip can have engineering contributions from several countries while being physically manufactured somewhere else. Modern smartphone processors are the product of a global supply chain, not something normally designed, fabricated, packaged and tested in a single country.

So describing A20 Pro as an “Israeli-made processor” gives readers the wrong impression.

This does not mean Israel has nothing to do with Apple’s hardware. Quite the opposite as Apple’s Israeli teams have been involved in areas including connectivity, modem technology, storage, imaging, sensors and chip engineering, with their influence extending across Apple’s broader product ecosystem.

The company’s Israeli engineering footprint has also been associated with technologies relevant to products ranging from iPhones to other Apple hardware.

Apple’s hardware leadership itself reflects this international engineering structure. Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior hardware executive and head of the company’s silicon efforts, was born in Haifa and has long been associated with Apple’s Israeli operations. That has made Apple Israel a frequent subject of local technology coverage, and a source of considerable pride in Israel’s tech sector.

The distinction becomes even more important when discussing the iPhone’s connectivity chips. Apple has been steadily reducing its dependence on Qualcomm by developing its own cellular technology. The newer C-series modem platform, including the C2 generation associated with Apple’s latest hardware efforts, follows that strategy.

This is where some online posts go even further, claiming Apple entered a special arrangement with Israel to manufacture chips for its new iPhones. There is no credible evidence supporting the idea that Apple suddenly shifted fabrication of its flagship iPhone processors to Israel. The main A20-series silicon remains part of Apple’s global semiconductor supply chain, with TSMC playing the critical manufacturing role.

Israel’s history with spying

Israeli connection has also triggered another wave of online speculation involving spyware. Israel is home to companies such as NSO Group, whose Pegasus spyware has become notorious for attacks against smartphones.

Pegasus has been linked to highly targeted attacks against journalists, activists, officials and other individuals, including attacks exploiting vulnerabilities in mobile operating systems. But this is an entirely separate issue from Apple’s Israeli engineering teams.

There is no credible public evidence that Apple’s Israel-based engineers deliberately inserted spyware, surveillance hardware or a secret backdoor into the A20/A20 Pro or other consumer iPhone silicon.

Apple repeatedly patched sophisticated vulnerabilities, issued threat notifications to targeted users and introduced additional protections such as Lockdown Mode. That does not mean iPhones are impossible to hack. No major consumer platform can make that guarantee against highly capable attackers. But a sophisticated spyware ecosystem should not automatically be confused with Apple’s legitimate semiconductor engineering operations.