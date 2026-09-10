Islamabad Green Paradise faces CDA Action over Missing NOC, Layout Plan

ISLAMABAD — Islamabad Green Paradise project’s site and management offices have been sealed after CDA finds development underway without an approved layout plan or NOC.

The action comes at Islamabad Green Paradise in Zone 04(D), Koral, where the Capital Development Authority says development was being carried out without an approved Layout Plan (LOP) and the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC).

CDA’s Directorate of Regional Planning issued the sealing directive on September 2, 2026, directing the Directorate of Enforcement to shut the project’s marketing and site offices. The move was approved by the Director General of Spatial Planning.

The authority said private housing developers cannot plan, launch or develop schemes in Islamabad without securing the required regulatory approvals under the CDA Ordinance 1960, ICT Zoning Regulations 1992 and relevant regulations introduced in 2023.

But the Green Paradise case did not begin with the latest sealing order. According to the CDA, the project had already been served a notice on May 16, 2022, followed by another notice and show-cause proceedings on January 7, 2026. The sponsors were told to stop development and cease activities involving the marketing, sale, purchase, allotment and transfer of plots.

They were further directed to remove unauthorized works and structures from the site. Despite those proceedings, the CDA said the scheme still failed to secure the required approvals.

The authority’s regulations provide for sealing offices linked to unauthorized housing schemes when development or marketing continues without an approved layout plan, NOC or sanctioned building plans. The provisions can apply to offices operated by advertisers, sponsors, developers, operators, consultants, contractors, real estate agents and marketing partners.

Now, the CDA has escalated the matter beyond simply stopping development. Officials called for illegal works, buildings and structures within the scheme to be removed or demolished, with the operation to be carried out in coordination with the Building Control Directorate.

The authority also moved to prevent unauthorized utility connections. IESCO and SNGPL have been directed to provide electricity and gas connections only in accordance with CDA-approved layout plans and sanctioned building plans.

The crackdown also extends to promotion of unapproved projects. The CDA has referred to action against advertisements and websites marketing private housing schemes and other projects launched without its approval.