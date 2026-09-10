TECNO SPARK 50 Pro Arrives in Pakistan with 60W Super Charge, and 6000mAh Battery!

LAHORE –TECNO introduces the SPARK 50 Pro, bringing a combination of a long-lasting battery, super charging, flagship-grade water and dust protection, and Sony imaging to a price segment where each of those usually arrives alone, if at all, at PKR 74,999/-. The device is the centrepiece of TECNO’s Never Miss Out drive.

“666” Ultimate Power Engine

The SPARK 50 Pro is built around a 6000mAh battery paired with 60W Super Charge, taking the device from empty to 100% in 55 minutes. On a single charge, the battery supports up to 43.6 hours of WhatsApp voice calls, 13.99 hours of YouTube streaming, 9.54 hours of TikTok, or 8.49 hours of PUBG gameplay.

The cell is rated for 1,900+ charge cycles at over 80% capacity retention, six years of use. Three charging modes cover different needs: Super Charge for a fast top-up, Smart Charge for balanced daily use, and Low-Temp Charge to stay cool during gaming or video. AI Charging Protection learns usage patterns and caps charging at 80% to preserve battery health, while Custom Charging Protection lets users set their own cap between 80–95%.

For those who are short of time, they can charge their phone for 15minutes without the burden of worrying that their phone will die on them.

“689” Ultra Tough Protection

The SPARK 50 Pro carries IP68 certification to a depth of 6 metres for 30 minutes, the deepest rating in its class, alongside IP69 certification for 80°C high-pressure water jets and Level 6 full dust protection. It also holds SGS Five-Star Premium Drop certification, tested to 1.2m daily drops, an 1.8m extreme drop, and stable performance after 41 falls from all angles. The camera module is ringed in aircraft-grade 6-series aluminium, machined as a precision CNC unibody.

50MP Sony LYTIA 600 Imaging

A 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor at 1/1.95” with Fast PDAF, supported by AI RAW 2.0 for consistent results across daylight, backlight, zoom and night. FlashSnap brings a 1/10,000-second shutter, roughly 2,600 times faster than a blink, capturing six frames in five seconds, with BestMoment automatically selecting the sharpest. LivePhoto records 1.5 seconds either side of the shutter with original audio. The front camera is 8MP.

Performance and System

The MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate scores above 550,000 on AnTuTu and sustains PUBG at 60FPS and Free Fire at 90FPS. The chipset is TDV-certified for six years of sustained performance. The 6.78″ HD+ display runs at 120Hz. The device ships on Android 16 with TECNO’s AI suite: the Ella assistant, FlashMemo for one-tap structured notes from screen or voice, MindHub as a searchable personal knowledge base, and AI Writing for emails, reports and assignments.

Price and Availability

The SPARK 50 Pro is available at PKR 74,999/- in 8GB + 128GB, starting 10th September, through TECNO’s authorised retail network nationwide, in four colours, Ink Black, Titanium Grey, Dynamic Orange and Midnight Blue.