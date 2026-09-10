Former Pakistan hockey captain Olympian Khalid Mahmood passes away

LAHORE – Former Pakistan hockey captain and Olympian Khalid Mahmood has passed away after a prolonged illness. He was 75.

Khalid Mahmood also served as secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and performed duties as manager of the Pakistan hockey team.

Born on December 28, 1941, in Jhelum, Punjab, Khalid Mahmood played as a right-out.

He was a member of the Pakistan hockey team that won the silver medal at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

He was also part of the Pakistan team that won the silver medal after finishing second at the 1966 Asian Games.

Khalid Mahmood was a member of the Pakistan hockey team that won the gold medal at the 1968 Mexico Olympics.

The Olympian was also part of Pakistan’s gold medal-winning hockey team at the 1970 Asian Games in Bangkok.

Former Pakistani Olympians expressed deep grief over Khalid Mahmood’s death and paid rich tribute to his services to hockey.