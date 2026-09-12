Who is Azaan Jabbar? Husband-to-Be of Maryam Nawaz’s daughter Mahnoor Safdar

LAHORE – A high-profile family celebration is scheduled to be held at Jati Umra today as Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Mahnoor Safdar prepares to tie the knot with businessman’s son Azaan Jabbar.

The Nikah ceremony is scheduled for 5 pm on September 12 at the Sharif family residence in Lahore, with the event expected to remain strictly private.

Who is Azaan Jabbar?

Azaan Jabbar is the son of businessman Jabbar Khalid, who is associated with the flour milling business. According to family sources, the marriage has been arranged between the two families.

As per reports, both Azaan and Mahnoor studied at SOAS University of London, where they completed their higher education. Mahnoor’s graduation from SOAS was recent (Maryam Nawaz attended the ceremony in London shortly before the wedding reports.

Unlike elaborate wedding celebrations often seen at high-profile family events, Mahnoor’s big day is expected to be a quiet affair behind closed doors. Only close relatives and members of the extended Sharif family are expected to attend, while preparations for the ceremony have reportedly been completed.

The family has yet to publicly reveal plans for a reception, baraat or other wedding functions, adding to the low-key nature of the occasion.

Mahnoor, who has largely stayed away from the media spotlight, is also celebrating another major milestone this year after completing her university education in London.

Laely, Maryam Nawaz recently travelled to London for her daughter’s graduation and described the achievement as a particularly joyful moment for the family. The Punjab chief minister returned to Lahore on Wednesday ahead of the wedding.

Mahnoor’s marriage also comes after her brother Junaid Safdar married Shanzeh Ali Rohale in January. Junaid’s wedding featured series of high-profile celebrations, including a green-themed mehndi, a baraat and an outdoor valima at the Jati Umra estate.

With the Sharif family choosing privacy over spectacle, the September 12 nikah is expected to bring together the family’s closest circle for an intimate celebration as Maryam Nawaz’s daughter begins a new chapter of her life.