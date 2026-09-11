Maryam Nawaz’s daughter Mahnoor to tie the Knot with Industrialist Jabbar Khalid’s Son tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Wedding bells at Jati Umra as Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s youngest daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, is set to enter a new chapter of her life.

Mahnoor’s nikkah is scheduled for Saturday, September 12, at the Sharif family residence in Jati Umra, Lahore. The wedding is expected to be an intimate affair, with the ceremony reportedly limited to close relatives and members of the extended family. Sources have suggested that around 100 guests could attend the private gathering.

She is marrying Azan Jabbar, son of businessman and industrialist Jabbar Khalid, who is associated with the flour-milling industry. The marriage is reportedly an arranged match between the two families. However, the Sharif family has yet to issue a detailed official announcement regarding the wedding.

There has also been no confirmed announcement about a reception, walima or other celebrations.

Mahnoor’s reported wedding comes shortly after her graduation from SOAS University of London. She completed her undergraduate studies in Anthropology after studying at the London institution from 2023 to 2026. Her graduation ceremony took place during the university’s September 2026 ceremonies.

Maryam Nawaz reportedly travelled to London for the occasion and expressed her happiness and pride over her daughter’s achievement. With all three of her children now having completed higher education, the milestone marked an important moment for the family.

Despite belonging to one of Pakistan’s most prominent political families, Mahnoor has largely stayed away from the limelight. She is the youngest daughter of Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd.) Muhammad Safdar Awan and has two siblings, elder sister Mehr-un-Nisa Safdar and brother Junaid Safdar.

Her occasional appearances at family weddings and celebrations have nevertheless generated attention online, particularly for her fashion choices. Photographs of her wearing outfits by well-known designers, including Manish Malhotra and Faraz Manan, have previously circulated on social media.

The reported nikkah already sparked interest because of the family’s prominence, although this time the celebrations are expected to be considerably more private.