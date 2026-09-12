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Gold Price in Pakistan rises to Rs457,136 Per Tola; Check Gold rates list

By News Desk
3:31 pm | Sep 12, 2026
Gold Hits Rs349,300 Per Tola as Global Rates Rebound

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan edged higher on last day of the week, with per-tola rate rising Rs400 to reach Rs457,136 on September 12.

As per latest market rates, the price of single tola of gold rose to Rs457,136 after increasing by Rs400 during the day. The price of 10 grams of gold also moved up by Rs343 to Rs391,920.

Gold and Silver Rates

GOLD/SILVER RateS
Gold per tola Rs457,136
Gold 10 grams Rs391,920
Gold Piece – Lahore Rs449,000 / Rs448,500
Pathoor – Lahore Rs444,000 / Rs442,000
22K Gold – Lahore Rs411,583
21K Gold – Lahore Rs392,875
Gold – Karachi Sell Rs449,000
999.0 Tezabi Silver – Lahore Rs6,800
Silver 1kg Bar – Lahore Rs6,900
Silver 10 Tola Piece – Lahore Rs6,950
International Gold $4,346/ounce

The modest recovery came after a much steeper fall on Friday, when the price of gold dropped Rs5,600 per tola to settle at Rs456,736.

Gold rates in Lahore

The price of a gold piece in Lahore was quoted at Rs449,000, while another market quote placed it at Rs448,500. The rate for Pathoor gold stood at Rs444,000, with the alternate quoted rate at Rs442,000.

For different purity levels, 22-karat gold was priced at Rs411,583, while 21-karat gold stood at Rs392,875. Meanwhile, the Karachi gold selling rate was reported at Rs449,000.

Silver Rates

Silver prices also remained active in the Lahore market. The rate for 999.0 Tezabi silver was Rs6,800, while a 1-kilogram silver bar was available at Rs6,900. The price of a 10-tola silver piece stood at Rs6,950.

The latest increase leaves the domestic gold market slightly higher after Friday’s heavy correction, while movements in international bullion prices continue to influence local rates.

Gold Price in Pakistan crashes to Rs456,736 Per Tola; Check New Rates

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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