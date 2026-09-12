Hira Mani breaks the internet with New Bold Photoshoot

Hira Mani’s latest photoshoot was meant to be another fashion moment, but it quickly turned into a social media talking point. From her sizzling frames to hot poses, the mother of two look sparked a wave of mixed reactions, with some users praising the change while others are questioning her fashion choices.

Known for experimenting with her appearance and style, Hira Mani now dropped series of new pictures that quickly became a talking point online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

The pictures show 37-year-old appearing in a Western outfit with minimal, natural-looking makeup, while her long bob haircut gives her a noticeably different appearance. The shoot also features more daring styling, including a picture in which some buttons of her outfit appear undone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Another striking frame shows the actress sitting under dramatic red lighting, creating a darker and more mysterious visual mood. The pictures soon began circulating across social media, triggering a wave of contrasting reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Some users questioned the actress’s latest fashion choices, with critics saying her current styling represents a major departure from the looks audiences have seen from her in previous years. One user openly admitted being unable to understand the fashion statement, while another called the outfit inappropriate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

But the backlash was not universal. Other users defended Hira, arguing that her clothing and styling are ultimately personal choices and part of her work in the fashion and entertainment space.

The latest controversy once again highlights the intense scrutiny Pakistani celebrities face whenever they experiment with their public image.

The actress, who entered showbiz after marrying actor and host Mani, initially appeared alongside her husband as a host before moving into acting. She went on to build a successful television career with performances in popular dramas including Yaqeen Ka Safar, Do Bol, Mere Paas Tum Ho and Kashf.