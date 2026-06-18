Hira Mani sets Internet abuzz with Playful Viral Dance Video in Saree

Pakistani actress and model Hira Mani shared a dance video that quickly caught the attention of fans and critics alike.

In the clip, Mere Paas Tum Ho star can be seen dancing gracefully in white floral sari, creating soft and elegant visual aesthetic. Her cheerful expressions, effortless movements, and traditional attire were widely appreciated by many followers, who praised the video’s lighthearted and refreshing vibe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Fans described Hira’s look as graceful, charming, and delightful, applauding her confidence and ability to entertain audiences through relatable social media content. The combination of a classic sari, minimal styling, and a playful performance resonated with supporters who admired her carefree personality.

However, the clip sparked debate online, with some social media users criticizing the actress for sharing the clip. While many viewers celebrated her joyful performance, others left negative comments questioning her behavior and expressing disapproval of the video.

Despite the mixed reactions, Hira Mani continues to remain one of Pakistan’s most talked-about celebrities. Known for her active social media presence and candid personality, Hira frequently makes headlines with her posts, proving once again that even a simple dance video can generate widespread discussion among fans and critics alike.

The 37-year-old entered showbiz industry after marrying actor and host Mani and started acting career while already raising two children. She later established herself as a household name through acclaimed performances in popular dramas including Do Bol, Mere Paas Tum Ho, and Preet Na Kariyo Koi.