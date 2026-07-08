Nepra increases electricity price across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has increased electricity tariffs by 34 paisas per unit for consumers across Pakistan, including K-Electric customers in Karachi.

The regulator has issued an official notification stating that the increase has been approved under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for May 2026.

According to the notification, the revised tariff will apply to consumers nationwide, including those served by K-Electric, and the additional charges will be reflected in July 2026 electricity bills.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had sought an increase of 82 paisas per unit under the May 2026 fuel cost adjustment. However, Nepra approved a lower increase of 34 paisas per unit.