Trump says US-Iran truce is over, warns of fresh strikes

US President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on Iran, accusing Tehran of destabilising the Middle East for the past 47 years and declaring that the US-Iran truce has effectively ended.

Speaking to reporters alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Trump claimed that a regime change had taken place in Iran and said the United States had “knocked out” the Iranian leadership, adding that Tehran would no longer be able to threaten the Middle East.

The US president accused Iran of violating agreements on a daily basis, saying any deal with Tehran would be “a waste of time” and that the ceasefire was no longer in effect.

Trump also alleged that Iran carried out drone and missile attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz on the previous day and launched additional strikes against vessels afterwards.

Warning of further military action, Trump said the United States could strike Iran again later tonight, adding that he was unhappy with Iran’s behaviour and that Tehran would face the consequences of its actions.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he held detailed discussions with Trump on key issues and expressed hope that the US president would play an effective role in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump said he had helped stop several conflicts around the world and would continue efforts to secure a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Zelensky, for his part, said Ukraine’s defence remains his country’s top priority.