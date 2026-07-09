University of Karachi turns battleground as rival student groups clash

KARACHI – A violent clash between two rival student bodies at the University of Karachi on Thursday left multiple people injured, including students and teachers, prompting a heavy deployment of police and Rangers on the campus.

The confrontation took place at Department of International Relations after members of one student group allegedly assaulted students affiliated with another group. The dispute quickly escalated into a violent brawl, with both sides reportedly using sticks, batons and iron rods.

جامعہ کراچی میں دو طلبہ تنظیموں کے درمیان تصادم کے نتیجے میں 3 طلبہ زخمی ہوگئے، جبکہ پولیس نے کارروائی کرتے ہوئے 4 طلبہ کو حراست میں لے لیا۔ ذرائع کے مطابق واقعے کی اطلاع ملتے ہی پولیس اور رینجرز کی بھاری نفری یونیورسٹی پہنچ گئی، جبکہ جامعہ کراچی انتظامیہ نے بھی 4 طلبہ کی گرفتاری… pic.twitter.com/U3rsdjgW18 — Sadam Mangat (@mangat_saddam) July 9, 2026

University sources said five people, including a teacher, were injured, while police said a total of seven people, including university teachers, suffered injuries during the violence. Female teachers were also among those injured, according to police.

The incident triggered a large-scale security response, with police and Rangers arriving at the university to restore order. University authorities confirmed that four students were taken into custody following the clash. However, police later said they had arrested six workers of the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) in connection with the incident.

Police said the violence erupted after members of one student organisation allegedly subjected students from a rival group to violence, leading to retaliatory clashes. The fighting reportedly spread within the department before security personnel intervened.

Security remained heightened across KU after violent brawl, with additional police personnel deployed on campus to prevent further unrest. Authorities said investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the clash and identify those responsible.