Karachi University’s female student killed by campus bus

KARACHI – A tragic incident occurred at Karachi University on Friday when a female student was killed after being struck by a university bus.

Police said the student was aboard the university bus and was getting off when the accident took place.

The incident occurred near the Social Work Department, where the bus had stopped to let students disembark. As the bus began reversing, it struck the student, who was then rushed to a hospital. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries during the journey.

The police have detained the bus driver for questioning, and the incident has prompted protests on campus, with students demanding accountability from the university administration.

Despite the tragic event, the victim’s family has chosen not to pursue legal action.

The university authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.