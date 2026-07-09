British-Pakistani doctor Azqa Sohail crowned Miss Supranational Pakistan 2026

British-Pakistani doctor Azqa Sohail has been crowned Miss Supranational Pakistan 2026 and will represent Pakistan at the Miss Supranational 2026 pageant in Poland.

The international competition, held annually in Poland, is regarded as one of the world’s five major beauty pageants, bringing together contestants from across the globe to showcase their countries’ culture, traditions, social initiatives and talents.

Dr Azqa Sohail is a medical doctor and aesthetic practitioner based in the United Kingdom. Alongside her medical career, she is actively involved in women’s empowerment initiatives and serves as a board member of Adana, a London-based charitable organisation that works to promote education, welfare and social development for women and girls.

Speaking about her journey, Dr Sohail said community service remains an important part of her life and that she is committed to creating better opportunities for women. She credited her mother as her greatest inspiration, saying she came from a small village near Malkwal in Punjab but, through hard work, education and determination, went on to become a college principal in the United Kingdom.

As Miss Supranational Pakistan 2026, Dr Sohail will represent Pakistan on the global stage, promoting the country’s culture, traditions, values and the achievements of Pakistani women. The competition will mark her first appearance in an international beauty pageant, which she described as a major milestone in her life.

Miss Pakistan Organisation President Sonia Ahmed congratulated Dr Sohail on the title, noting that Miss Supranational is among the world’s most prestigious beauty pageants. She added that Dr Sohail is the third contestant to represent Pakistan at the competition and expressed confidence that she would deliver an outstanding performance and bring pride to the country.