Did Mahnoor Baloch have plastic surgery, or is it just her new hairstyle?

LAHORE – Pakistan’s evergreen actress Mahnoor Baloch has once again become the center of attention on social media after her latest pictures went viral among fans.

The actress, known for her elegance and popularity since the golden era of Pakistan Television, was recently seen with director Faheem Burney.

In the viral pictures, Mahnoor Baloch appeared dressed in a black shalwar kameez and sported a bob-cut hairstyle, showcasing a new look.

The pictures received a warm response from social media users, with many fans expressing happiness at seeing the actress after a long time. Several admirers praised her appearance and shared good wishes for her health and well-being.

Mahnoor Baloch is a renowned Pakistani actress, model, and director who has remained one of the most recognized faces of the country’s entertainment industry for decades.

She started her career as a model before entering television dramas, where she gained widespread popularity for her beauty, acting skills, and graceful screen presence. During Pakistan Television’s golden era, she became known for her performances in popular dramas such as “Marvi, Des Pardes, Noor Bano, Mera Saeein, Talafi, and Kabhi Kabhi Pyar Mein”.

She has also appeared in various television and film projects, showcasing her versatility as an artist