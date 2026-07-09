10-year-old girl found dead in tuition centre washroom in Lahore

LAHORE – A 10-year-old girl was found dead in the washroom of a private tuition centre in Lahore’s Ichhra area, prompting police to launch an investigation.

According to police, the girl had left home to attend tuition classes when her body was discovered in the washroom of the tuition centre, which was operating from a residential house.

SP Model Town Asad Ali visited the scene, where ASP Gulberg briefed him on the initial findings. Police identified the victim as Naeema, who had gone to the tuition centre before being found dead in the washroom.

The body has been shifted to the morgue for a post-mortem examination, while investigators are working to determine the cause and circumstances of her death.

SP Model Town Asad Ali said the motive behind the incident would be established after further investigation, adding that legal proceedings are underway.