Pakistan Navy saves all 20 Crew Members from sinking Cargo boat near Balochistan’s Ormara

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy, in coordination with Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), successfully saved all 20 Pakistani crew members after a cargo dhow began sinking due to severe flooding east of Ormara.

The distressed vessel reported heavy flooding, prompting an immediate distress call to the Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC). Acting without delay, the Pakistan Navy diverted PNS HUNAIN, supported by the required aerial assets, to the incident site to launch a full-scale rescue mission.

Another life-saving mission, flawlessly executed. 🇵🇰⚓ Pakistan Navy, in coordination with PMSA, successfully rescued all 20 crew members from a sinking cargo dhow near Ormara. A swift response, exceptional professionalism, and unwavering commitment to saving lives at sea.… pic.twitter.com/u13hFkqdYx — Pakistani Markhor (@Markhor_Paki) July 9, 2026

Rescue teams managed to evacuate all 20 crew members safely from the sinking vessel, preventing what could have turned into a major maritime tragedy. The rescued sailors are receiving the necessary medical attention, officials confirmed.

The successful operation underscores the Pakistan Navy’s rapid response capability and the close coordination between the Navy and PMSA in handling maritime emergencies. Officials said the mission speaks of unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives at sea and maintaining round-the-clock readiness to respond to distress situations in Pakistan’s maritime domain.