Sajal Aly redefines Festive Elegance in New Photoshoot

Pakistani model and actress Sajal Aly has once again proven why she remains one of the most admired style icons, captivating fans with a breathtaking traditional photoshoot that perfectly blends elegance with modern attire.

The Zard Patton Ka Bunn star embraced classic festive aesthetic in a regal mustard-yellow, marigold-inspired Anarkali peshwas, offering major inspiration for mayun celebrations and wedding festivities. Her latest look celebrates craftsmanship, colors, and glamour, making it an instant favorite among fashion enthusiasts.

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Sajal posed with effortless grace, turning to highlight intricate back detailing and colorful tassels of her dress. The attire is Anarkali featuring deep U-shaped neckline adorned with intricate antique gold embroidery with deep scoop neckline secured with delicate dori ties finished with tassels in multi-shades.

Adding to its regal appeal, the voluminous pleated skirt flows effortlessly into a statement hemline decorated with a colorful chatta patti-inspired border featuring diagonal panels of pastel pink, mint green, blue, and shimmering gold detailing.

Complementing dress, the 32-year-old draped sheer organza dupatta featuring a heavily embroidered gold border with scattered sitara embellishments that added a subtle sparkle. She completed the look with a matching embroidered potli bag adorned with colorful fringe tassels, tying together every detail of the festive ensemble.

The actor elevated the traditional look with statement antique gold jewellery, while rows of classic deep green and bronze-gold glass bangles on both wrists completed the nostalgic wedding-inspired styling.