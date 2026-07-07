Youtuber Ali Hyderabadi Granted Interim Bail In Assault Case Filed By Ex Wife

HYDERABAD – A local court has granted interim bail to social media personality and YouTuber Ali Hyderabadi in a case involving allegations of assault against his former wife.

An additional sessions judge approved his pre-arrest bail and directed police not to arrest him until July 14. The court also instructed Ali Hyderabadi to cooperate fully with the investigation and appear before the investigating officer.

The case was registered following a complaint filed by his former wife, who accused him of physical abuse. Fearing arrest, Ali Hyderabadi approached the sessions court for interim bail, which was granted pending the next hearing. The court also ordered all parties to appear at the upcoming proceedings.

The controversy gained widespread attention after a livestream circulated on social media showing Ali Hyderabadi divorcing his wife and stating that he never wanted to see her face again.

His former wife, Zainab Ali, later released a video in which she appeared emotional and had bandages on her hand. She alleged that she had endured physical violence and mental abuse over the past three years and appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for assistance.

Ali Hyderabadi subsequently denied all allegations in a video statement while holding a copy of the Holy Quran, describing the accusations as false and baseless.

In a later video, Zainab Ali rejected his claims, asserting that the couple had already been divorced. She also alleged that Ali Hyderabadi lured women into relationships in pursuit of fame and a new marriage.