Audi A3, Q6 e-tron & Audi Q8 get New Prices in Pakistan after Tax adjustments

Audi Pakistan revised the prices of its lineup after tax adjustments with price cuts announced for several models. Audi A3, Q3, Q3 Sportback, Q6 e-tron, and A6 Sportback e-tron are now available at lower prices, while Audi Q8 55 TFSI quattro is the only model to receive a massive price increase.

The revised price list, issued by the company following the announcement of Budget 2026-27, shows price reductions across seven variants, with savings ranging from Rs. 150,000 to as much as Rs. 8.15 million. However, the Audi Q8 55 TFSI quattro now costs Rs. 15.1 million more than before, making it the only model in the lineup to receive a price hike.

Among revised prices, Audi A6 Sportback e-tron Executive has received the largest reduction. Its price has dropped from Rs. 42 million to Rs. 33.85 million, allowing buyers to save Rs. 8.15 million.

Another notable adjustment is for the Audi Q6 SUV e-tron Performance, which is now priced at Rs. 36.2 million instead of Rs. 42 million—a reduction of Rs. 5.8 million.

The entry-level Audi models have also become significantly more accessible. The Audi A3 Sedan S line TFSI is now available for Rs. 20.8 million after a price cut of Rs. 3.7 million. Similarly, the Audi Q3 SUV and Q3 Sportback have become cheaper by Rs. 3.75 million and Rs. 3.9 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Signature variants of the Q6 SUV e-tron and A6 Sportback e-tron have received modest reductions of Rs. 150,000 each.

While the majority of Audi’s lineup has seen prices fall, the Audi Q8 55 TFSI quattro has taken a completely different direction.

The price cuts show that some latest measures may have lowered the cost of importing or selling several models, particularly electric vehicles. At the same time, the substantial increase in the Q8’s price indicates that a different set of taxes or import-related costs may now apply to that model. Until Audi provides a detailed explanation, the exact reasons behind these contrasting adjustments remain unclear.