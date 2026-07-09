US pounds Iran again as Strong Blasts rock Bushehr, Bandar Abbas

TEHRAN – A series of explosions has jolted southern Iran as three blasts were reported amid an apparent escalation in attacks targeting military, nuclear, and civilian infrastructure.

Iranian media said the recent wave of attacks has struck several key locations in southern Iran, including airports, logistics hubs, and the Bushehr nuclear power plant. Railway tracks in northern Iran were also reportedly targeted, raising fresh concerns over the widening scope of the conflict and its potential impact on civilian infrastructure.

MASSIVE EXPLOSIONS ROCK Iran's Bushehr NUCLEAR POWER PLANT CITY as Trump's 'VERY POWERFUL' strikes CONTINUE across southern Iran Iran's National Security VOWS 'CRUSHING RESPONSE', says will 'DEPRIVE AMERICANS OF SECURITY WHEREVER THEY ARE' Pray for iran 🇮🇷👇 pic.twitter.com/24uB07wzKw — IRAN ARMY ☫ (@IranArmySpoofX) July 9, 2026

The developments follow renewed warnings from US President Donald Trump, who vowed to intensify pressure on Iranian leaders in an effort to bring Tehran back to the negotiating table. Iranian officials have firmly rejected the threats, insisting they will not negotiate under what they describe as American coercion.

Earlier, explosions were also reported in Ahvaz, the capital of Khuzestan province. The incidents coincide with funeral and burial ceremonies for the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whom Iranian authorities claim was killed in a joint US-Israeli operation in February, adding another layer of tension to an already volatile situation.

The governor of Bushehr confirmed that explosions were heard in both Bushehr and the nearby town of Choghadak, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. He said authorities are investigating whether the blasts were caused by Iranian air defence systems responding to an attack, enemy projectiles striking the area, or hostile drones being intercepted. Officials have yet to determine the exact cause.

Meanwhile, residents in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas also reported hearing explosions, according to the semi-official Mehr News Agency. Mehr further reported that two blasts were heard near the Bushehr nuclear facility and in Choghadak. As of now, authorities have not released official information regarding casualties, damage, or the precise cause of the explosions.