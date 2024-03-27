Search

Babar Azam to return as Pakistan captain soon

Web Desk
11:22 AM | 27 Mar, 2024
Babar Azam to return as Pakistan captain soon
LAHORE

LAHORE – Pakistani flamboyant hitter Babar Azam is set to return as skipper of Pakistan cricket team as the new management of Pakistan Cricket Board reviewed the decision under current circumstances.

Azam, one of the greatest T20 and ODI players, resigned from all format’s captaincy last year due to differences with the management.

Following the change of top officials, PCB is slated to reappoint Babar Azam as national men’s team captain. Reports in local media said the star batter is reluctant to take on responsibility.

Shaheen Afridi's T20I captaincy is in jeopardy, with Babar Azam emerging as the likely replacement. Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan was considered, but recent developments favored Babar for the coveted role.

Cricket Board officials will make the decision to appoint Babar as captain in days to come.

Babar lost his white-ball captaincy after the 2023 World Cup to Shaheen Afridi. He later stepped down from red-ball captaincy, leading to Shan Masood's appointment. Pakistan's performance suffered under Shaheen's captaincy, including losses in Australia and New Zealand.

Under the new changes, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir are likely to return to the T20I squad, raising questions about their past criticism of Babar's leadership.

11:22 AM | 27 Mar, 2024

