Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui booked for smoking Hookah in Mumbai bar raid

NEW DELHI – Police in Indian commercial capital Mumbai conducted a raid and detained standup comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui among several others for consuming tobacco-based hookah at a local.

The police team raided a hookah bar and lodged a case over a dozen people including including Faruqui, for smoking hookah. Cops alleged that tobacco was being smoked and registered an offence under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act at the local MRA Marg police station.

BiggBoss 14 Winner was briefly arrested and was then released along with 14 people. The internet sensation dropped a selfie, posing in blue T-shirt. Tired and travelling, he captioned the post.

Munawar Iqbal is an Indian stand-up comedian, and internet celebrity. He amassed huge following after sharing stand-up comedy cclips online. He also participated in reality TV shows like Lock Upp, which he won in 2022, and Bigg Boss 17, where he emerged as the winner in 2023.

In his personal life, Faruqui married Jasmine in 2017, but they divorced in 2022, and they have a five-year-old son. He started dating social media influencer Nazila Sitaishi in December 2021, but their relationship ended in a public breakup in December 2023, with Sitaishi accusing him of cheating.

Munwar Faruqui was earlier arrested for making controversial jokes about deities. He was granted bail after spending 37 days in jail.