Who will get ministries in new KP cabinet?

A meeting of the parliamentary party of the Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was held in Peshawar on Sunday with party’s nominee for chief minister’s office Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

Proposals to give key ministries to the Hazara Division came under discussion at the meeting. The meeting decided that Akbar Ayub Khan and Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani from Haripur would be included in the new KP cabinet.

On this occasion, party’s candidate elected from the Hazara Division reposed their trust in chief minister-elect Gandapur and assured the party leadership they will follow the party policy. However, the final decision on award of ministries to the Hazara Division would be taken by the party leadership later.

Also, the meeting decided to take Babar Saleem Sawati and Munir Laghmani into the federal cabinet.