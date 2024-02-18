Who will get ministries in new KP cabinet?

A meeting of the parliamentary party of the Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was held in Peshawar on Sunday with party’s nominee for chief minister’s office Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.
Proposals to give key ministries to the Hazara Division came under discussion at the meeting. The meeting decided that Akbar Ayub Khan and Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani from Haripur would be included in the new KP cabinet.
On this occasion, party’s candidate elected from the Hazara Division reposed their trust in chief minister-elect Gandapur and assured the party leadership they will follow the party policy. However, the final decision on award of ministries to the Hazara Division would be taken by the party leadership later.
Also, the meeting decided to take Babar Saleem Sawati and Munir Laghmani into the federal cabinet.
The Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 18, 2024.
US Dollar rate in Pakistan
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.05 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
On Sunday, Euro stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352.4 for buying, and 355.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 February 2024
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.05
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352.4
|355.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.55
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.12
|751.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.24
|40.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.37
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.33
|915.33
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.1
|172.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.75
|733.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.64
|318.14
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
