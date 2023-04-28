ISPR says Gen (retd) Bajwa’s ‘combat worthiness’ statement quoted out of context

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued a statement on Friday to clarify the former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa's statement on Pakistan Army's "combat worthiness." The statement was made in response to discussions in the media about the condition of certain weapon systems in the army's inventory.

According to the ISPR, the former army chief's statement on the army's combat worthiness was "quoted out of the context." The statement also assured the public that the army takes pride in its operational preparedness and combat worthiness, and that the armed forces will always keep their weapons, equipment, and battle-hardened human resource ready for the defense of the country.

The clarification comes after journalist Hamid Mir revealed on a TV show that General (retd) Bajwa had told a group of 20-25 journalists that Pakistan was not prepared to fight a war with India. The statement was subsequently picked up by Indian media and reported on major news outlets.

The ISPR's statement aims to dispel any doubts about Pakistan Army's combat readiness and reassure the public that the army is always prepared to defend the country. The clarification also highlights the importance of reporting statements in their proper context to avoid misinterpretation and misinformation.