 Daily Horoscope - 28th December 2023

08:44 AM | 28 Dec, 2023
Daily Horoscope

Aries (March 20- April 19)

Today, you will get fruitful results in terms of investments, which will enhance your financial health, and you will become a clever investor. Singles can find a soul mate. Love birds can go ahead in terms of weddings. Enjoy the spirits today.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, your work may appear to be excellent. You will meet new people, beneficial in near future in terms of business and work. Today, your community can aid you to develop your business. You will supply some quantity to the spiritual vicinity or society.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you will face fitness issues with you and your parents. You may apparently to spend your hard-earned money into unworthy things. You will lose your patience over pretty issues in office. Love birds shall avoid to form arguments otherwise there'll be some breakup inside the relationship. Stay calm and relaxed.

Cancer (June 21- July 22)

Today, you can implement new thoughts in to your work and business. You may make investments more capital into your business for future growth. Your income can boost your business with apt use of Social Media. At home, you may be capable to settle disputes amongst members of the family.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, your situations at workplace can make you busy with various new tasks. You will plan to increase business and strategize policies for profit. Your community can help you to implement your plans with success. Your family can assist you to take some important decisions in domestic matters.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

It will be right time to start your postponed projects. You might also get some rewards for your tough work. You may additionally expect some spiritual travel. You may also go for work related travel. You may additionally plan to donate some amount to any religious place or to some charity. You will need to facilitate the needy.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, you may find situation unfavorable at work place. You can also face losses during this period.it is advised to no longer make investments into new business. Your profits can now convert into loses. Stay conscious and calculated.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

You may be happy, you may additionally be busy in domestic and business associated issues. You may assume mental peace and happiness round you. You may additionally sense healthier. This day brings you calmness and relaxation.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

You may be happy over your fitness related issues. Your profits can increase and expenses are less, would possibly raise your bank balance. You will be ready to control your opponents and hidden enemies. Your boss can be pleased on behalf of your hard work, you would perhaps be promoted in terms of rewards.

Capricorn: (December 21- January 19)

You will feel healthy and wealthy in the friends Company today. You may be more intellectual in terms of knowledge. Love birds can have fun with their joyful moments. Students and jobseekers can hear good news. Today, you will be blessed by elders, which will make you happy. Be positive and composed.

Aquarius: (January 19- February 18)

Today, your time seems to be negative, shall keep patience and shall try to avoid taking any quick call. Your relations together with your seniors will possible to be improved. Health problems related to kids are under control now. Enjoy peaceful and healthy life.

Pisces: (February 18- March 20)

Today, you will get excellent end result of your tough work. You may go for short business or work associated visits, which is able to be useful in near future. Your subordinates and siblings can aid you in your tough choices. Jobseeker can get an appropriate job. Your kids results will be highly appreciable.  

Forex

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham; Check today forex rates

Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Thursday in light of positive economic cues.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.79 for buying and 283.20 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.79 283.20 
Euro EUR 309.5  312.5 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358  361.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 77  77.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.47 760.47
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.17 36.52
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.09 930.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.67 743.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.73 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 330.35 332.85
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates in Pakistan increase – Check out today’s gold price - 28 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices gained traction in Pakistan market, following big rise in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 28 December 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,129.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,024, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs191,890 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs164,475 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal increased by $21.30 to reach $2,087.

Bullion remained volatile in Pakistan amid economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 220,600 PKR 2,560

