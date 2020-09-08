India reports new COVID-19 cases among highest in the world 
Web Desk
02:56 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
NEW DELHI – India has detected 75,809 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the total figure to 4,280,422 on Tuesday.

According to the latest data released by the Federal health ministry, as many as 1,133 deaths took place since Monday, taking the total to 72,775 so far.

There are still 883,697 active cases in the country, while 3,323,950 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals.

As per the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 50,650,128 samples had been tested till Monday, with 1,098,621 samples tested on Monday alone.

According to media reports, India is now the second worst COVID-hit country in the world after the United States (US). 

