‘Surkhru’ – Pakistan Navy releases special documentary film
03:51 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has released special documentary film “Surkhru” in connection with the country's Naval Day .
The documentary film is based on the successful operation by Pakistan Navy to prevent Indian submarine from entering Pakistani waters. On 4th March last year, Pakistan Navy whilst intercepting an Indian submarine had thwarted the sordid designs of the enemy.
The documentary film is a tribute on the part of Pakistan Navy to its valiant heroes for successfully discharging their duties.
-
- Missing SECP officer Sajid Gondal returns home in Islamabad10:36 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
- Pakistani journalist Shaheena Shaheen’s murder turns out ‘honour ...09:32 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
- PM Imran’s cabinet approves expansion of Panagahs network across ...08:00 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
-
Nadeem Jafri tests positive for coronavirus
04:46 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
- #JusticeForMawrah: Celebs enraged over 5-year-old's rape-murder in ...04:27 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
- Rizwan Beyg finally honoured with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz03:33 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
- Selena Gomez says all her exes think she’s crazy11:11 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020