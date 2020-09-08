‘Surkhru’ – Pakistan Navy releases special documentary film
Web Desk
03:51 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
‘Surkhru’ – Pakistan Navy releases special documentary film
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has released special documentary film “Surkhru” in connection with the country's Naval Day .

The documentary film is based on the successful operation by Pakistan Navy to prevent Indian submarine from entering Pakistani waters. On 4th March last year, Pakistan Navy whilst intercepting an Indian submarine had thwarted the sordid designs of the enemy. 

The documentary film is a tribute on the part of Pakistan Navy to its valiant heroes for successfully discharging their duties.

More From This Category
LHC reshuffles 346 judicial officers
11:46 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Missing SECP officer Sajid Gondal returns home in ...
10:36 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Pakistani journalist Shaheena Shaheen’s murder ...
09:32 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
PM Imran’s cabinet approves expansion of ...
08:00 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
Newborn boy’s body found from Faisalabad canal
07:23 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
FM Qureshi leaves for Moscow to attend key ...
07:03 PM | 8 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nadeem Jafri tests positive for coronavirus
04:46 PM | 8 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr