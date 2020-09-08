‘Surkhru’ – Pakistan Navy releases special documentary film

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy has released special documentary film “Surkhru” in connection with the country's Naval Day .

The documentary film is based on the successful operation by Pakistan Navy to prevent Indian submarine from entering Pakistani waters. On 4th March last year, Pakistan Navy whilst intercepting an Indian submarine had thwarted the sordid designs of the enemy.

The documentary film is a tribute on the part of Pakistan Navy to its valiant heroes for successfully discharging their duties.