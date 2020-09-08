#JusticeForMawrah: Celebs enraged over 5-year-old's rape-murder in Pakistan

04:27 PM | 8 Sep, 2020
#JusticeForMawrah: Celebs enraged over 5-year-old's rape-murder in Pakistan
Barbaric cases of rape and killings of children keep surfacing in Pakistan.

Last week, 5 year old Marwah’s body was found torched in a trash heap, reports also proved that she was raped before being burnt to death. The minor girl was reported missing from the Old Sabzi Mandi area two days before her body was discovered.

The incident has sparked an outpouring of rage and grief online as people from all over the country stand together and demand justice for the little girl’s inhumane murder.

As #JusticeForMarwah trends on social media, celebs including Asim Azhar, Shaniera Akram, Yumna Zaidi and others have expressed their anger over the governments incompetence in putting such monsters behind bars.

How many more Zainabs, Jannats and Marwahs will it take for the authorities to take serious action against such heinous crimes.

