JusticeForMawrah: Celebs enraged over 5-year-old's rape-murder in Pakistan

Barbaric cases of rape and killings of children keep surfacing in Pakistan.

Last week, 5 year old Marwah’s body was found torched in a trash heap, reports also proved that she was raped before being burnt to death. The minor girl was reported missing from the Old Sabzi Mandi area two days before her body was discovered.

The incident has sparked an outpouring of rage and grief online as people from all over the country stand together and demand justice for the little girl’s inhumane murder.

As #JusticeForMarwah trends on social media, celebs including Asim Azhar, Shaniera Akram, Yumna Zaidi and others have expressed their anger over the governments incompetence in putting such monsters behind bars.

How many more angels like Marwah till we wake up. I’m sorry Marwah, yahan ye zyada tension hai ke kaun kaise kaprhe pehen raha hai, kaun kisse shaadi kar raha hai, kaun Shia hai kaun sunni... bas kuch nahi hai tou wo insaaniat. #JusticeForMarwah — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) September 7, 2020

Another five-year-old innocent girl was brutalized . Such incidents will not stop until Pakistan decides to execute the perpetrators of child abuse in public. PM Imran Khan, please implement this law. #JusticeForMarwah#DefenceDay pic.twitter.com/UznE5Ci3Sd — SANA JAVED (@ImSanajaved) September 6, 2020

Another Zainab. Enough is enough. Raise your voice to get #JusticeForMarwah pic.twitter.com/WCEGH7gYfy — Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiactor) September 7, 2020

How can we expect men who have little to no respect for any female life to even think twice before raping,murdering & throwing a little girls body in to a pile of rubbish? Promoting Equality & justice for girls & women may not be our answer but it’s a bloody good place to start! — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) September 7, 2020

⚠️Marwa.

Raped her,beat her,ripped off her face & burned her



She was 5



The image we have of her is a smiling child holding our national flag.



I have been asking 2be heard,for 7 years,since Kasur.

We desperately need a deep rooted,wide spread National Prevention/Protection Plan — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) September 7, 2020

Every inch of investigative & forensic resource needs to be used to identify the monsters. This time a hanging wont do! There needs to be a PUBLIC & INHUMANE punishment; they are NOT HUMANS. We live amidst demons. Set an example for the rest! #JusticeForMarwah #torturerapists — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) September 7, 2020

How many more Zainabs, Jannats and Marwahs will it take for the authorities to take serious action against such heinous crimes.

