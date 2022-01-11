Sakina Samo criticised for boycotting 'The Crown' after Humayun Saeed's casting

Pakistani veteran actress Sakina Samo is displeased with superstar Humayun Saeed's new role in The Crown and needless to say, the Dobara actor has not shied away from expressing herself.

The Log Kya Kahenge star took to her Twitter handle and expressed her disregard over the Meray Paas Tum Hou actor's casting, "He will block me too - and I will not be watching The Crown," tweeted Sakina Samo.

Moreover, the veteran actor expressed that she really thinks Fawad Khan would have done a better job if he had been cast.

"I just saw a picture of Dr Hasnat. Humayun may look like him now - but they are showing 90s Dr Hasnat. I still think Fawad would have been a class act but alas."

The keyboard warriors have expressed disapproval over the veteran actor's unnecessary criticism. Labelling her attitude 'jealous' and 'mean', the internet was of the viewpoint that Humayun Saeed is going perfectly well with the personality of Dr Hasnat.

On the work front, Saeed has multiple projects in the pipeline including Main Manto Nahi with Maya Ali and the upcoming film London Nahi Jaunga costarring Mehwish Hayat and Kubra Khan.