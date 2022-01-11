TikTok star Jannat Mirza claps back at Aiman Khan over makeup remarks
05:00 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
TikTok star Jannat Mirza claps back at Aiman Khan over makeup remarks
TikTok star Jannat Mirza has finally responded to Aiman Khan’s recent remark regarding makeup and needless to say, the 21-year-old's latest cryptic video made a blunt clap back.

Taking to Instagram, the social media sensation took a jibe at the Ishq Tamasha star by saying that Aiman has gotten surgeries done on her face. Hence, she has no right to comment on someone’s make-up consumption.

Jannat Mirza further concludes the video by questioning who gives the Ghar Titli Ka Par actor the right to interfere in someone’s personal matter. 

Earlier, Aiman Khan appeared on Wajahat Rauf’s digital show recently. On being asked to give a piece of advice to her fellow celebrities, the 23-year-old social media queen did not hesitate and got candid.

The host asked the Ishq Tamasha star to advise Jannat Mirza to which Aiman Khan responded she should wear less make-up.

