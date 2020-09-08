Rizwan Beyg finally honoured with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz
Congratulations are in order for Pakistan’s iconic fashion designer Rizwan Beyg, who just received the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, the highest civilian award, for his all his efforts for the country and its fashion industry.
Beyg shared the news with his fans and followers on Instagram:
A year later than scheduled but finally got the Tamgha e Imtiaz at a small intimate ceremony at the Governor House Sindh.. HUGE thank you to all of you who have stood by me on my journey ... .May we continue to be proud Pakistanis... 🥰. Thank you Pakistan for the respect and honour . 🙏.
“A year later than scheduled but finally got the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz at a small intimate ceremony at the Governor House Sindh," he shared.
He also expressed his gratitude towards all the people who supported him throughout his journey.
"May we continue to be proud Pakistanis. Thank you Pakistan for the respect and honour," he added.
In a video message, the fashion guru also shared that the major reason for receiving the accolade is the corporate social responsibility shown by his brand.
His team has worked very hard to provide job opportunities to maximum women in rural villages so that they can have a chance at a better life.
Some of the designer’s other significant contributions to the field include representing the country on International platforms, designing a dress for the late Princess Diana herself and pulling off phenomenal fashion shows.
