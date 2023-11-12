Lahore Polo Club beat Lexington Club in cup exhibition match

Lahore Polo Club secured a 4-3 victory against Lexington Polo Club USA during the second exhibition match of the four-goal Polo Cup 2023, hosted here at the Lahore Polo Club on Saturday.

President Lahore Polo Club Azam Hayat Noon shared insights into the unique format, emphasizing the collaboration between Pakistani and American players, each forming a unified team. Taimur Ali Malik showcased exceptional skill by scoring three goals, with Jorge Antonio Vasquez scoring the remaining one goal for Lahore Polo Club. On the American side, William G Boland netted twice, and Carter Robert Carnegie added one goal.

The closing ceremony was graced by Mrs. Maleeha Shahnawaz as the chief guest, who awarded prizes to the talented players. The event attracted a significant gathering of club members and their families.

During the media interaction at the closing ceremony, foreign players expressed their gratitude to Lahore Polo Club, not only for the invitation to participate in two exhibition matches at historic Lahore Polo Club but also for providing them with the opportunity to explore the historic landmarks of beautiful Lahore.