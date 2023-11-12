Lahore Polo Club beat Lexington Club in cup exhibition match

Lahore Polo Club secured a 4-3 victory against Lexington Polo Club USA during the second exhibition match of the four-goal Polo Cup 2023, hosted here at the Lahore Polo Club on Saturday.
President Lahore Polo Club Azam Hayat Noon shared insights into the unique format, emphasizing the collaboration between Pakistani and American players, each forming a unified team. Taimur Ali Malik showcased exceptional skill by scoring three goals, with Jorge Antonio Vasquez scoring the remaining one goal for Lahore Polo Club. On the American side, William G Boland netted twice, and Carter Robert Carnegie added one goal.
The closing ceremony was graced by Mrs. Maleeha Shahnawaz as the chief guest, who awarded prizes to the talented players. The event attracted a significant gathering of club members and their families.
During the media interaction at the closing ceremony, foreign players expressed their gratitude to Lahore Polo Club, not only for the invitation to participate in two exhibition matches at historic Lahore Polo Club but also for providing them with the opportunity to explore the historic landmarks of beautiful Lahore.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains stable against the US dollar, British Pound, Saudi Riyal and other currencies in the open market.
Today on Sunday, the local currency remained stable against the US dollar. The current price stands around 286.9 for buying and 289.65 for selling.
Euro rate also moved up slightly to 307.5 for buying and 309.5 for selling. British pound GBP stands at 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
The UAE Dirham was quoted at 80, and Saudi Riyal stands at 76.85 for buying and 77.7 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.9
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|309.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.85
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.95
|766.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.89
|41.29
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.49
|36.84
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.09
|933.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.21
|61.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.25
|171.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.46
|25.76
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.17
|749.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.4
|79.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.09
|26.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.92
|319.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – Gold prices saw an upward trend in the Pakistani market despite the price of bullion going down in international market.
On Sunday, the per tola price of 24-Karat gold was quoted at Rs213,500. The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs183,040.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold is available at Rs195,707, 21-karat rate per tola is Rs186,813 whereas the price of 18k gold rate stands at Rs160,125 for each tola.
Internationally, the price of the bullion saw a big drop, and the current price hovers at $1,937 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,500
|PKR 2,415
