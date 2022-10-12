Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 12, 2022

09:06 AM | 12 Oct, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October, 12, 2022 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 216.4 218.65
Euro EUR 212 214
UK Pound Sterling GBP 242 244.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 60 60.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 57.8 58.4
Australian Dollar AUD 139.02 140.27
Bahrain Dinar BHD 587.48 591.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 160.71 162.06
China Yuan CNY 30.91 31.16
Danish Krone DKK 28.78 29.13
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.14 28.49
Indian Rupee INR 2.65 2.73
Japanese Yen JPY 1.1 1.15
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 711.28 716.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 47.24 47.69
New Zealand Dollar NZD 123.18 124.38
Norwegians Krone NOK 20.5 20.8
Omani Riyal OMR 573.65 578.15
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 60.37 60.87
Singapore Dollar SGD 153.33 154.63
Swedish Korona SEK 19.58 19.88
Swiss Franc CHF 220.79 222.54
Thai Bhat THB 6.2 6.3

