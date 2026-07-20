Ahad Raza Mir shares his views on falling in love more than once

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir has shared his thoughts on the idea of finding love for a second time during a recent promotional interview.

While promoting his upcoming drama serial “Ek Mohabbat Aur,” where he plays the character of Haroon Malik, Ahad appeared in an interview alongside his co-star Maya Ali. During the conversation, the actor said he believes that a person truly falls in love only once and does not agree with the idea of repeatedly falling in love.

Maya Ali presented a different perspective, saying that a first relationship is not always the right one. She explained that people can make mistakes and may later find genuine love again.

Responding to her views, Ahad agreed that a first relationship can sometimes turn out to be unsuccessful, but maintained that he personally does not believe in the concept of falling in love multiple times.

The actor’s comments sparked discussion among social media users, with some fans supporting his viewpoint while others shared differing opinions.

Ahad Raza Mir is among Pakistan’s well-known young actors, and both his professional projects and personal life frequently attract attention from fans and the media.