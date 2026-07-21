Dr Nabiha Ali Khan sends Khula papers to husband Haris Khokhar

ISLAMABAD – Social media influencer and psychologist Dr Nabiha Ali Khan has formally initiated khula proceedings by sending legal dissolution papers to her husband, Haris Khokhar.

She has shared a video on Facebook showing herself signing the documents.

In the video, Dr Nabiha expressed hope that no woman would have to experience similar circumstances after marriage. She said she wished no one would have to live with a husband who, according to her, treated his wife in a humiliating manner.

The development comes months after the couple’s marital difficulties became public.

Dr Nabiha and Haris Khokhar had announced their engagement and marriage last year, surprising many of her followers. However, reports of differences between the two began circulating only a few months after their wedding.



Earlier, during a television appearance, Dr Nabiha said her marriage was facing serious challenges. At the time, she stated that although the relationship had not ended, the situation had reached a point where divorce was a possibility.

She had also alleged that if the marriage ended, her husband’s family would be responsible. According to Dr Nabiha, Haris Khokhar’s behaviour towards her changed under the influence of his parents. She further questioned why the marriage went ahead if another match had already been preferred by his family.

Haris Khokhar has not publicly responded to the latest development.