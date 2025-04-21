Rare caracal cat spotted hunting in Cholistan for first time

CHOLISTAN – A historic morning dawned in the sands of Cholistan today, as the rare wild animal — the caracal cat — was spotted for the first time preparing to hunt in its natural habitat.

The rare sight became even more captivating as a herd of chinkara deer was also seen nearby.

The caracal is among Pakistan’s endangered wild species and is extremely difficult to spot, especially in arid and semi-desert regions like Cholistan.

Its presence is a positive indicator of the region’s ecological health and reflects ongoing efforts in wildlife monitoring and conservation.

Assistant Wildlife Conservator of Rahim Yar Khan, Mujahid Kaleem, described the moment as an unforgettable experience in his career and a delight for all nature lovers and wildlife personnel.

The Wildlife Department aims to preserve this rare sighting for future research and conservation efforts.