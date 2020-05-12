Syra Yousaf opens up about her divorce

KARACHI - Gorgeous TV actor Syra Yousuf is one of the most followed celebrities in Pakistan. Syra, who was previously married to Shahroz Sabzwari, their daughter was being adored by everyone. However, it was only recently, that Syra and Shahroz called it an end after seven years of marriage.

People have been blaming supermodel Sadaf Kanwal to be the main reason behind Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari’s divorce. And although Shahroz negates any involvement with Sadaf, the two have been often spotted together.

Recently Syra Yousuf had made an appearance on a live call with HSY, it was indeed a very rare moment and people expected her to open up about her divorce. But Yousuf shocked and surprised everyone by maintaining her dignified silence only stating that she was a very private person and wanted her privacy respected.

Syra has been away from television and cinema after Project Ghazi. Although the film was due to release in 2017 it got technically delayed and finally made an appearance after two years.

In the live session, Syra revealed that she would begin working on a film project soon once the quarantine was over. Syra also shared that she would be doing one kind of a music show amongst multiple other projects in the near future.

